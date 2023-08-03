CSO Kicks Off 2023/24 Season with 65th Annual Gala!

Join the CSO for an evening of elegance and glamour to kick off the 2023/24 season at the 65th Annual Gala on September 16th at Little America! The evening includes a cocktail hour, three-course gourmet meal, live entertainment by Prairie Strings Quartet, and silent and live auctions at the Little America Grand Ballroom. Cocktail hour, kindly sponsored by Real Horizons, begins at 5pm and dinner is served at 6:30pm. Black tie optional. Individual tickets $125.

Cocktails and the silent auction will be accompanied by CSO musicians, the Prairie Strings Quartet. Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM followed by the live auction and wine raffle. The online silent auction opens Sept. 11th at 10am. Finally, the winning candidate for CSO’s new fundraiser, Make ME The Maestro will be revealed!

Live auction items include a fly-fishing trip on the North Platte River, a Pine Bluffs Staycation including bed and breakfast and farm to table dining, and a beautiful, California Redwood bar-height table with four cowhide barstools handmade by craftsman Jeff Tish. Individual tickets and corporate tables are still available!

To RSVP by Sep. 8th, call 307-778-8561 or visit ww.cheyennesymphony.org.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16th 2023

Time: Cocktail Hour begins at 5PM; Dinner served at 6:30PM

Where: Little America Grand Ballroom

Tickets: On sale now for $125/person

Call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org