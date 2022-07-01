Curt Gowdy State Park Event Kickoff July 4 Weekend

Kickoff the holiday weekend at Curt Gowdy State Park!

On Friday, July 1, join the park Interpretive Ranger on a guided hike on Granite Ridge Trail, looking at flora and fauna along the trail.

Great for all ages and experience levels, the hike has a moderate incline to start. Meet at 6 pm in the parking area by the causeway on the west side of the main road. The tour departs shortly after 6 p.m. The hike will last one hour and go no more than 1.5 miles. Find a map to the parking area where the group will meet on Facebook or Instagram @curtgowdystatepark

On Saturday, July 2, Curt Gowdy State Park hosts another of our Fireside Chat series. Join us for “Chipmunks & Moose & Bears, Oh My!”, marshmallow roasting (we bring the marshmallows, you bring the chocolate & graham crackers) from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. and learn about the unique animals that call Curt Gowdy home. Fireside Chats are a great way to wind down at the end of the day with friends or family. Limited seating is available. We encourage you to bring your own camp chairs.

Please email our Interpretive Ranger Laura.Dale@wyo.gov with any questions or concerns or call the park at 307-632-7946.

These events are free and open to the public, but you must pay Day Use or Overnight Fees to be in Curt Gowdy State Park.

Story by Wyoming State Parks