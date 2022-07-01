Wyoming State Museum to Host “Great Outdoors” Family Day

Join the Wyoming State Museum on July 9 for a “Great Outdoors” themed Family Day. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to get to know the great outdoors of our beautiful state.

Partners from Wyoming Game & Fish, Wyoming State Parks, Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation, and others are excited to teach kids how they can become more connected with nature. Kids can make crafts, use story stones to tell stories about their time in nature, play with sidewalk chalk, and hear presentations from a museum educator.

Like all Wyoming State Museum Family Days, this event is FREE for all ages and will feature crafts, games, and activities that bring attendees closer to the museum’s collections. Registration is free. Families can find the registration link online or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Each month features crafts, games and activities, as well as visiting partners from the Rocky Mountain region.

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne.

Please call 307-630-2573 for more information. Family Day fans can follow the museum’s facebook and instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum.

Story by Wyoming State Museum