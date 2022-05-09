Day of Giving Youth Event May 12 and 17th Annual Day of Giving May 13

The Day of Giving Board is busy preparing for this year’s 9th Annual Youth Event and 17th Annual Day of Giving on Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13, respectively. Both will be at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park and will use the same drive-by-drop-off format of the last two years. This year, those who attend are welcome to wear masks, but they will not be required. The goal of Day of Giving is to bring the community together for these two days and ask that each of us give in some way to help those who are sick or in dire financial straits.

The Day of Giving Youth Event on May 12 is essentially the kick-off to the big event the next day. Students from clubs, classes, youth groups, neighborhoods, and teams across the area will drop off food, personal care items, and craft items. The Cheyenne Board of Realtors will also help garner donations for the Youth Event by collecting nonperishable food and personal care items from shoppers at both Albertsons’ stores during the day. The kids will unload donations and bring them inside the Community House, then sort and box them according to the wish lists of the ten different agencies receiving them and make sure they are ready for delivery beginning at 8 o’clock the next morning. The Youth Event is a kids-helping-kids event, an effort of area youth to help their age-peers whose families cannot afford the items they need.

The 17th Annual Day of Giving will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. the next day, Friday, May 13, also at the Kiwanis Community House. At this event, Day of Giving asks for food and personal care items, including packages of new underwear, but also adds 10 other ways to give: dropping off leftover prescription medications, durable medical equipment and medical supplies; donating used eyeglasses, hearing aids, and cell phones; giving blood at the Vitalant blood drive inside the community House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and learning how to register as a prospective bone marrow or organ/eye/tissue donor. Day of Giving will also greatly appreciate financial donations to help with its year-round work of making purchases to help supported agencies meet client needs. Cash received will go 100% for such purchases.

We need at least 40 people to sign up to give blood at the Vitalant blood drive inside the Kiwanis Community House on May 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hundreds of area residents need blood on a regular basis, just to stay alive, and we are experiencing a national blood shortage. An hour of time can save a life! Call Vitalant (638-3326 ) or Greta Morrow (421-3436) to make an appointment, or give at the Vitalant Office (112 East 8th Ave.) between May 9 and May 20 and ask that Day of Giving receive credit.

Time is our most precious commodity. Let’s decide to give the gift of at least 1 hour on May 12 or 13 and pick at least one way to help our neighbors in need!

www.cheyennedayofgiving.org or find us on Facebook @ Cheyenne Day of Giving

Drop-off points for donors who cannot come out to the event

Avenues Physical Therapy – 611 West 18th Street

B & B Appliance – 714 Central Avenue

Charmed Beauty Bar – 2320 Dell Range #200

First Education Federal Credit Union – 120 West Carlson

Laramie County Chiropractic – 611 East Carlson

Paramount Café- 1607 Capitol Avenue.

Pinnacle Bank – two locations – 3518 Dell Range Blvd. and 1501 South Greeley Highway

RE/MAX Capitol Properties – 4000 Central Avenue

Whispering Chase – 4350 East Lincolnway