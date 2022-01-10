Department of Education Seeks Public Comment on Performance Standards for Math and Science

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the proposed Chapter 10 Rules, which include the proposed 2021 Science Performance Standards and the proposed 2021 Math Performance Standards. Performance standards are a subset of the content standards that all students are expected to learn and be assessed on, and specify the degree of understanding for that particular standard. Performance standards were first identified for Computer Science in 2021 and are now being identified in the other content areas by the State Board of Education.

Public comment may be submitted online, or via mail, by 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2022. The public can attend a virtual Public Comment meeting and provide verbal input. The first 15 minutes will be an informational presentation, and the remainder of the time will be to collect comments. Attendees may enter and exit the Zoom meeting at any time during the block.

Join the Zoom meeting here, or call 346-248-7799 Meeting ID: 942 4096 9257. Passcode: 460994

4:30-6 p.m. MST on Monday, February 7, 2022.

6:30-8 p.m. MST on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. MST on Thursday, February 10, 2022.