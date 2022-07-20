Discharge of Hazardous Substances to City Sewer is Prohibited

The City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities (BOPU) has been seeing an increase in the discharge of prohibited substances moving through the collection system and into the City’s Water Reclamation facilities. The BOPU would like to remind residents, businesses, and industrial users that discharge of hazardous substances is prohibited and subject to fines, penalties and/or other liabilities.

Per Title 13.20.050 of Cheyenne City Code, specific prohibited solutions or pollutants include, but are not limited to:

Any substances which by reason of their nature or quantity may create a fire or explosion hazard

Any solid or viscous substances which may cause obstruction to sewer flow or other interference

Any biological, chemical, or enzyme product, used on its own or in conjunction with other substances, that causes the liquefaction or emulsification or the act of liquifying or emulsifying fats, oil, or grease

Petroleum oil, nonbiodegradable cutting oil, or products of mineral oil origin

Any substance which may cause a public nuisance, cause hazard to life or prevent entry into the sewers for maintenance and repair

Any pollutant which results in the presence of toxic gases, vapors, or fumes

Wastewater which imparts color such as dye wastes and vegetable tanning solutions

Stormwater, surface water, ground water, artesian well water, roof runoff, subsurface drainage, swimming pool drainage, condensate, deionized water, noncontact cooling water, and unpolluted wastewater

Sludges, screenings, or other residues from the pretreatment of industrial wastes

Detergents, surface-active agents, or other substances that might cause excessive foaming

Bulk, expired, outdated, or concentrated prescription and non-prescription drugs

Chemicals, or substances, including but not limited to, paints, solvents, boiler, or water treatment chemicals

Customers who have questions or concerns regarding discharge of hazardous substances should contact the BOPU’s Industrial Pretreatment Program (IPP) Specialist at 307-635-3163 or IPP@cheyennebopu.org. The IPP is the local control authority for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and is responsible for enforcing the local and federal regulations that are designed to protect infrastructure, reduce pollutant levels discharged by industries and other nondomestic wastewater sources prior to entering the BOPU Sewer System, and the environment.

Story by the City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities