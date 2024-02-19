Discover a Pollinator Party: Family Fun at Wyoming Museum!

Join the Wyoming State Museum on Saturday, March 2, from 10 am – 2 pm for their monthly Family Day event. March’s theme is “Pollinator Party,” where people of all ages can learn about the many types of pollinators in the world.

Like all State Museum Family Days, this event will feature crafts and activities to bring families closer to the museum collections and inspire them to learn more about the world around them. Attendees will learn about pollination by bees, birds, bats, and butterflies, make pollinator-related crafts, play games, and more.

This month the Cheyenne-High Plains Audubon Society and the Laramie County Conservation District will teach all about diverse pollinator ecosystems, and how we can encourage pollinators to visit our gardens at home! Wyoming Outdoor Recreation will be covering Wyoming’s wildflowers, and the UW Biodiversity Institute will cover the importance of bees and bats as pollinators in our state. Finally, visitors will get to learn all about beekeeping from A Bee Friendly Company!

This entire event is FREE for all ages and will bring attendees closer to the museum’s diverse collections. Families can find the registration link online or they can register by phone at 307-630-2573.

Family Days are generously sponsored by SCHEELS in Johnstown, CO. Thanks to their support, these events are always free and open to everyone! Family Day fans can follow the museum’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to stay in the know about upcoming events: @wyomingstatemuseum

The Wyoming State Museum is located in the Barrett Building, 2301 Central Ave. in Cheyenne. Please call 307-630-2573 for more information.