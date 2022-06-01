Dive In to Laramie County Library System’s Summer Reading Challenge

Read for prizes all summer long by diving into Laramie County Library System’s ocean-themed Summer Reading Challenge! The annual program encourages everyone from children to adults to read for 25 days this summer to earn level prizes, a completion prize, and tickets to enter into additional prize drawings. The challenge begins on Wednesday, June 1 and runs through Monday, August 15. Beginning June 1, participants can register for the challenge online or by visiting any Laramie County Library System location in Cheyenne, Burns, or Pine Bluffs, or on the Bookmobile. The Summer Reading Challenge is free and does not require a library card to participate.

Participants are challenged to read for at least twenty minutes on twenty-five different days by August 15 to earn their completion prize, which includes a free book for children and teens thanks to our presenting sponsor RE/MAX Capitol Properties and our book sponsor Delta Kappa Gamma, Upsilon Chapter of Cheyenne, WY. Adults will receive a bamboo phone holder once they complete the challenge. Readers can track their progress on a printed reading log or using the Beanstack website and mobile app. For every five days a participant reads, they will also earn a level prize courtesy of Laramie County businesses including Little America Hotel & Resort, Chick-fil-A, and Mary’s Mountain Cookies, along with five tickets to enter into drawings for fun prizes such as LEGO® sets, computers, local gift cards, and more. Level prize pick-up begins Wednesday, June 15.

Readers who reach their goal before August 15 are invited to continue their summer reading by participating in Read for a Cause. For every five additional days of reading, a Laramie County business will make a donation to a local charity. Participants will also earn additional tickets to enter into prize drawings.

As part of the Summer Reading celebrations, the library will host a Summer Reading Kick-Off at 10:15am on Saturday, June 4 with musical-extraordinaire Mr. Kneel! The hip-hop emcee will start the Summer Reading Challenge off with style, using beatbox and vocal percussion in this uniquely fun event for children and families. Throughout the summer, the library will also host a special Tales Together class with an appearance from the Rainbow Fish, a magic show with The Party People, an Ocean Explorers Club, and other free events for children of all ages. With additional events for teens and adults, there is something for everyone at the library this summer. Visit here to see everything the library has planned!

Summer reading is a critical component in maintaining academic skills, and helps fight the summer slide where students lose some of their reading and learning gains from the previous school year. Laramie County Library System hopes that the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge will inspire children and adults alike to read every day throughout the summer, and find adventure, opportunity, and inspiration in the pages of their favorite book (or in the words of their favorite audiobook-they count too!). Swim, snorkel, surf, or sail your way to the library and make a splash with this year’s Summer Reading Challenge!

Story by Laramie County Library