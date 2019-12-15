Dog Haus Restaurant To Open in January

Goalz Restaurant Group, LLC plans to introduce a new restaurant – Dog Haus – to Cheyenne next month.

Dog Haus is known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and one “Bad Mutha Clucka.” They serve all beef dogs and hand-crafted sausages with no added nitrates, 100% Black Angus beef burgers, and a fried chicken sandwich – all of which are made with hormone- and antibiotic-free meat and served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls. Dog Haus also offers plant-based burger and sausage proteins.

According to Wyoming News Now, the restaurant will be located at 3838 Atkin St. in the new Pershing Marketplace. The space will feature a dog-friendly patio, plus a full bar with 24 beers on tap, emphasizing local craft favorites, and the brand’s signature Haus Cocktails.

As a brand who gives back, Dog Haus established an ongoing partnership with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger. Dog Haus currently has 30+ locations nationwide, and 10+ in development.

Shawn Eby, founder of Goalz Restaurant Group, also owns and operates the new Church’s Chicken (2815 Ridge Road) and all four Wyoming Applebee’s restaurants.

“The great thing about Dog Haus is the company’s local community focus,” Shawn Eby said. “From craft beers to partnering with local non-profit organizations, Dog Haus is all about providing high-quality food and drinks, while doing good within the communities it serves. We know Cheyenne will absolutely love the new restaurant.”