Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Grace Hlavacek, who is a senior at Central High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Dec. 16.

Ranked at the top of her senior class, Hlavacek is a member of Central High’s AP Capstone Diploma Program, is an AP scholar and is a member of the National Honor Society. Hlavacek also belongs to the school’s French club. During the last four years, she’s lettered in academics and has competed in theater.

Hlavacek manages Central High’s dance team and teaches dance at En Avant Dance Studio. At Hobbs Elementary, she volunteers by helping students with reading and writing. She believes that life trials can be catalysts to personal growth and that the best way to build up oneself is to build up others.

“Grace epitomizes the well-rounded student,” one staff member commented. “She is kind, approachable and helpful. She treats all people with dignity and respect. She truly believes in and promotes Central’s Tr1be culture.” “Grace was selected for several reasons,” Central High counselor Margie Cook said. “But none stand out more than her character.”

Members of the nominating committee said Hlavacek is an exceptional choice for LCSD1’s student of the week and they are proud to have her represent Central High.