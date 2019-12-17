LCCC’s theatre production of “12 Angry Jurors” receives acting honors from the Kennedy Center

Following an adjudication by a representative for the Region 7 Kennedy Center/American College Theatre Festival, the Laramie County Community College theatre program received recognition for its fall production, 12 Angry Jurors.

Two actors from this play were honored with Irene Ryan nominations for their work: Kylee Hallada and Jacob Whittecar.

They will join fellow nominees Brandon Brown, Cody Harvick, and Bianca White – who were selected for their work in the spring production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time – to perform at the regional festival in February.

Additionally the production of 12 Angry Jurors was recognized with an Ensemble Acting Award from KC/ACTF.

“In my opinion, this award is the highest honor a production can receive. It means everyone was supporting each other, collaborating, and serving the story,” said Jason Pasqua, director of the theatre program at LCCC.

