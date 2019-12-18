Visit Cheyenne Selects Domenic Bravo as New CEO

The Visit Cheyenne Board of Directors has selected Domenic Bravo as the organization’s new CEO, replacing Darren Rudloff who has served 22 years in that role.

Bravo is a highly respected leader in the Wyoming outdoor recreation and tourism management field. He is a professor at the University of Wyoming and helped build UW’s new Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Degree program. Previously, he served as the administrator for WY State Parks and the Outdoor Recreation Office for 11 years. Bravo helped create the Certified Public Manager (CPM) program at Laramie County Community College and holds a CPM designation himself. He has served on many local and national boards, including as President of the National Association of State Park Directors, and has a Master’s Degree in Park and Resource Management from Slippery Rock University.

“The Board received interest in the CEO position from many talented individuals from across the country,” said Visit Cheyenne Board Chairman Tony O’Brien. “We are pleased to have Mr. Bravo lead Visit Cheyenne going forward and are confident that his leadership, experience, and skills will take the organization to higher levels.” “I am honored and excited to serve my community and the tourism industry in this amazing position,” said Bravo. “Mr. Rudloff, the wonderful board, and the fantastic staff of Visit Cheyenne have set a legacy of success that I look forward expanding upon.”

Bravo will begin as Visit Cheyenne CEO on Monday, January 20, 2020. Rudloff will remain as an advisor to Bravo and the Board of Directors during Bravo’s transition in January.