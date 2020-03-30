Donate Blood at the Cheyenne Center
Donors are urgently needed right now. Vitalant (112 E. 8th Ave.) asks the community to please consider donating blood if you are healthy and able to.
As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the city is currently facing a critical shortage. All donors are needed right now.
Walk-ins are welcome or make your appointment by calling 307.638.3326
Have a healthy breakfast and hydrate well to prepare for your donation!
Hours:
Tuesday & Wednesday: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
Thursday: 10 AM – 6 PM
Friday & Saturday: 7:30 AM – 1 PM