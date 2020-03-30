Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

YuYu Yuan, who is a junior at East High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of March 30.

Yuan attended Goins and Bain elementary schools, followed by Johnson Junior High, before enrolling in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program at East High School.

The nominating committee said Yuan has established herself as an outstanding student. An IB Diploma candidate, Yuan loves her classes, specifically her Theory of Knowledge class because she said it challenges her to think about things in different ways and encourages her to see through different perspectives.

“I enjoy working through pieces of literature and learning different styles and methods used to communicate,” Yuan said.

Yuan is an accomplished speech and debate competitor. In January, she competed in the James Logan MLK Invitational Speech and Debate Tournament held at James Logan High School in Union City, California. As an entry in Original Oratory, Yuan earned first place, defeating 170 of the best competitors from across the United States. This was the first ever James Logan title for an East High student.

East High speech and debate coach, Matt Prevedel, who also has Yuan in his IB literature class, said, “YuYu is one of the best orators and debaters in the state, in addition to being one of the best students I have ever taught.”

Yuan’s extracurricular pursuits include being an accomplished pianist. She is currently studying music theory and skill performance through Piano Guild.

After high school, Yuan plans to attend college where she will major in economics and philosophy.

After earning her bachelor’s degree, she wants to attend law school and eventually practice law.