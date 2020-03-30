Wyoming Artist Opens Quarantine-Friendly Art Gallery; Proceeds to Benefit Local Nonprofit “Support Our Students”

Contemporary wildlife artist Bria Hammock has launched Wyoming’s first quarantine-friendly fundraiser art gallery, aptly named It Takes a Village.

It Takes a Village is viewable both online and through the first-floor windows of The Array Building at 106 E. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY, now through May 30, 2020.

Online, viewers can take a 360-degree virtual tour of the gallery right from home, as well as get a sneak peek of Array’s new under-construction home. In person, local viewers are invited to take a solitary, social-distancing-friendly stroll (or drive) past The Array Building, where they can view originals from the gallery in the building’s first-floor windows.

All pieces are available for purchase as originals or prints, and proceeds will benefit Support Our Students: A local nonprofit that supports low-income families with school-age children.

In launching the gallery, Bria’s mission is to leverage her artistic passion while harnessing technology to give back to her fellow Wyoming parents during this unprecedented time of need.

“We are all facing something presently unimaginable and somewhat more so for those of us who fill a caretaker role in our lives,” Bria said. “I am humbled to have technology on my side to present this body of artistic work as an homage to the amazing bonds between parents and their kids, in addition to helping my fellow parents who need just a little extra in this uncertain time.”

Bria is a Cheyenne-local principle artist at Hammock Fine Art and an entrepreneur. She is the owner of Wyoming lifestyle brand Go Slo and also serves on the board of Casper’s Art321.

VISIT THE GALLERY