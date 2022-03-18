Don’t you know all of that is on TV?

Thoughts from Dale Steenbergen-

If you were a Dallas fan (the series, not the Cowboys) in the eighties, you might remember this song by Hank Williams Jr. titled This Ain’t Dallas. I think it’s an appropriate song as we wind up this year’s Legislative session.

If you listened to much of this year’s legislature you would think the primary worry of Wyomingites was abortion or guns or some federal regulation! Back here on Earth, our folks are worried about real life. They are worried about the success of their businesses, about finding employees, about their existing employees, about inflation and supply chain challenges. They are worried about family, community, friends, and schools. They are worried about the things that matter, but they spend very little time worried about the issues that some of our elected officials bloviate about. Don’t misunderstand, we have some wonderful elected officials from Wyoming. Unfortunately, the litmus test, populist crowd continues to push the crazy train down the track and further and further away from reality.

You will find your Chamber of Commerce is paying more and more attention to this situation. To those elected officials who appreciate our heritage and want us to innovate while keeping the best of our past, thank you. You will find businesses from ranchers to accountants supporting you. However, if your idea of Wyoming heritage is paying more attention to DC than local schools, you need to know that it might be time to move along.

This ain’t Dallas! We are proud of our roots and our boots! We are proud of a place where neighbors help one another without caring about what political party you’re a member of or what your view on any national issue might be. Our judgment of people is based on the fruit of their labor, not the blathering of their mouth. Wyoming, we should be proud, but we should also be paying close attention to the “snake oil” salesmen who want to turn us into their political petri dish.

Stay Awesome, Wyoming! Stay steadfast in defending what has always made us special and we will be just fine. Remember, while much of the ruckus may be great political theater, the line from the song says it all “Now honey, don’t you know all of that is on TV.” Let’s just turn it off and remember our priorities back here on Earth.

Serving Cheyenne:

