Downtown Party For Capitol Avenue Bronze Dedication: June 10

Only 20 months after Mayor Patrick Collins launched the Capitol Avenue Bronze Project, the city of Cheyenne has announced a June 10 party in front of the Capitol to celebrate the project’s huge success.

“When we kicked off this project in October 2022, I thought it would take three years to fill in Capitol Avenue with statues. But because of the imagination and hard work of the Capitol Avenue Bronze Commission, the project is a banner success and that deserves a party!”

The Mayor continued, “I am truly honored to lead the city during this time and dedicate this project for many future generations of Cheyenne.”

The Party is June 10 between 12:00 and 3:30PM downtown, in front of the Capitol Building on Capitol Avenue and 24th Street. Capitol Avenue will be shut down through 22nd Street. The party will feature food trucks, entertainment, and tours of the 50+ statues downtown.

In their official remarks, Mayor Collins and members of the Bronze Commission will share their thoughts about this history-making project.

“I love a party,” says Harvey Deselms, longtime proprietor of Deselms Fine Art and curator of the Bronze Project. “We hope to see the whole town show up. We’re doing this for the entire city and we hope people will come out, enjoy the statues, and be even more proud of our city. It’ll be a humdinger of a party!”

Any business or individual interested in contributing to the civic dedication should call Harvey Deselms at (307) 214-5709 or email him at deselmsart@aol.com