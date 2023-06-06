How Nonprofits Are Shaping Cheyenne
There’s no place like home and our community members are the reason. Members of your business community will gather on June 23 to celebrate our servant leaders that make the region a great place to live, work, and do business.
WY We Care
Doing the Big Work
Building Wyoming’s Future takes the right people willing to put in the work on behalf of Cheyenne. The Cheyenne business community strives to build a great future for our community and our region. Join us as we celebrate these organizations that embrace a servant leadership approach to their work, and better our entire community because of their efforts.
- Meals on Wheels: This nonprofit is delivering meals to community members in need, especially on cold days in Wyoming. They even started a new program for animals so that their clients don’t have to worry about animal food or wellness.
- Safehouse Cheyenne: Safehouse provides a haven for victims of domestic abuse. They have been at full capacity or close to full capacity since the pandemic. The people there work incredibly long hours in stressful and emotional situations. They give of themselves as much as possible and would do anything to help and protect their residents.
- Wyoming 211: Wyoming 211 is a trusted and responsive provider of information, referrals and support regarding health and social services. Through their work, they facilitate resources for community members struggling with integral bills such as electricity and heat that impact their personal safety and wellness.
“We are honored to be nominated for the Non-Profit of the Year Award,” said Carla Thurin, Executive Director at Safehouse Cheyenne. “What we do each day to provide services and shelter to victims of violence is a very difficult and often frightening service. Moments like this are so rewarding to know our community supports and recognizes our efforts and stands up for those experiencing violence.”
How To Change The World
Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett
Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.