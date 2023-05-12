Downtown Scavenger Hunt This Saturday

The Downtown Runaround Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Cheyenne. The Downtown Scavenger Hunt is a free event open to the public. Children under 16 are asked to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

This event will support local businesses through public participation. The community is encouraged to solve the clues written by the Mayor’s Youth Council and local businesses describing downtown enterprises. Each clue will lead participants on a hunt to 12 downtown locations. The Mayor’s Youth Council encourages event participants to learn more about each business on the clue card and to think about locally-owned businesses for their future shopping needs.

On May 13, participants are invited to stop by the Cheyenne Depot lobby at 11 a.m. to begin the scavenger hunt and pick up clue cards from the Mayor’s Youth Council representatives. As each clue is solved, participants must visit each location and have each business mark off the clue that corresponds to their company. To be eligible for a prize, the clue card must be completed by having all 12 business stamps. Upon completion of the clue card, the card must be returned to the Mayor’s Youth Council at the Cheyenne Depot lobby. Prizes will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 20 individuals or groups who return their completed cards to the Mayor’s Youth Council staff. The 1st place prize is an $80 gift card to Wyoming’s Rib and Chop House; 2nd place prize is a $30 gift card to Bella Fuoco; 3rd place is a $20 gift card to Ruby Juice, and 4th-20th place will each receive a $5-$20 gift cards to various downtown businesses.

All clues lead to a business within the DDA district lines. The DDA district is bounded by House Avenue to the east, Snyder Avenue to the west, 22nd Street to the north, and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks to the south. It also includes a small strip south of the Central Avenue viaduct bounded by Central Avenue to the east, Capitol Avenue to the west, Deming Drive to the south, and West 11th Street to the north. No purchase is required at any of the participating businesses.