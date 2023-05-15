Cheyenne Man Convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Devon Jonathan Souza, a/k/a/ Devon Jonathan Swan, age 29, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was convicted on May 10, 2023, by a federal jury for being a felon and a drug user in unlawful possession of a firearm. The trial was held before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on September 1, 2021, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull defendant Swan over based on known warrants. Swan led troopers, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Cheyenne and then attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended and taken into custody. Law enforcement returned to the vehicle and found a loaded Ruger pistol in a bag. While in custody, Souza tested positive for methamphetamine.

Souza faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. Judge Johnson will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing has not been scheduled.

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys T.J. Forwood and Seth Griswold.