Home » Government

Cheyenne Man Convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm

Shortgo Posted On May 15, 2023
0
0


Devon Jonathan Souza, a/k/a/ Devon Jonathan Swan, age 29, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was  convicted on May 10, 2023, by a federal jury for being a felon and a drug user in unlawful  possession of a firearm. The trial was held before U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson. 

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on September 1, 2021, Wyoming  Highway Patrol troopers attempted to pull defendant Swan over based on known warrants. Swan led troopers, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase through Cheyenne and  then attempted to flee on foot. He was apprehended and taken into custody. Law enforcement returned to the vehicle and found a loaded Ruger pistol in a bag. While in custody, Souza tested  positive for methamphetamine.  

Souza faces up to 10 years’ imprisonment with three years of supervised release, up to a  $250,000 fine, and a $100 special assessment. Judge Johnson will determine the sentence after  considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Sentencing has not been  scheduled. 

This crime was investigated by the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco  and Firearms, Cheyenne Police Department, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wyoming  Division of Criminal Investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States  Attorneys T.J. Forwood and Seth Griswold. 




Trending Now
Volunteer to Plant Trees Saturday, May 20
Shortgo May 15, 2023
Cheyenne Man Convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm
Shortgo May 15, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
Cheyenne Man Convicted of Unlawful Possession of Firearm
Share No Comment