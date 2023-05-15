Volunteer to Plant Trees Saturday, May 20

Rooted in Cheyenne will conduct a neighborhood tree planting event on Saturday, May 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rooted in Cheyenne is a nonprofit committed to tree planting and building a more diverse and resilient urban tree canopy that cultivates greener, healthier, and more livable neighborhoods. Over 1,000 street trees have been planted through this program since 2017. A long-term tree planting program like Rooted in Cheyenne is necessary as our urban forest is fragmented and declining due to an aging forest canopy and past inconsistent tree planting efforts.

Many of the trees our forefathers planted are coming down daily, and homeowners are choosing not to replant. In areas that did not benefit from neighborhood-wide tree-planting efforts, trees are scattered and less abundant.

Together, these conditions have led to large gaps in our forest canopy. With the help of volunteers, sponsors, and residents of Cheyenne, we are rebuilding our urban canopy.

With the help of 65 volunteers and city staff, we will plant 100 trees comprised of 13 different species that thrive in Cheyenne. Please join us at 4300 Converse Ave. on May 20 to spread the word about our program and meet volunteers who make this program possible. Further information and questions may be directed to Rooted in Cheyenne at (307) 773-1094.