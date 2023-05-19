What have you done to thank those who serve?
While we celebrate “Military May” in Cheyenne it should be our habit to thank our military folks every day of the year. Here is a quote by General MacArthur that says it better than I ever could.
“No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.”
– Gen. Douglas MacArthur
Take a moment to say thanks to our men and women in uniform in honor of Military Appreciation Month this May.
YOUR Chamber of Commerce
Dale Steenbergen | President | CEO