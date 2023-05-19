Home » Thoughts from Dale Steenbergen

What have you done to thank those who serve?

Shortgo Posted On May 19, 2023
0
0


While we celebrate “Military May” in Cheyenne it should be our habit to thank our military folks every day of the year. Here is a quote by General MacArthur that says it better than I ever could. 

“No man is entitled to the blessings of freedom unless he be vigilant in its preservation.” 

– Gen. Douglas MacArthur

Take a moment to say thanks to our men and women in uniform in honor of Military Appreciation Month this May. 

YOUR Chamber of Commerce
Dale Steenbergen | President | CEO



Trending Now
Delta, Delta, Delta, Yikes! (What they didn’t tell us about Marijuana)
Shortgo May 19, 2023
What’s Your Plan?
Shortgo May 19, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
What have you done to thank those who serve?
Share No Comment