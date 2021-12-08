East Park Master Plan Survey Available Online Through January 15

CHEYENNE – We want to hear from you! Join the City of Cheyenne Planning and Development Department and Community Recreation and Events Department to make important decisions regarding future amenities at the new East Cheyenne Community Park.

Visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/ r/GFH3KXQ for more information and to provide your input. The online survey is open until January 15, 2022, so participate today! The input received will help staff and consultants determine the recreational needs and wishes Cheyenne and Laramie County citizens would like to enjoy at the park. The City wants to hear what you would like at the park.

East Cheyenne Community Park is a 105-acre parcel located at 6017 E. Pershing Boulevard. The property is bounded by Whitney Road to the east, Pershing Boulevard to the north, private property to the west and Union Pacific railroad to the south. The property was purchased in April 2020 with Sixth Penny funds approved by Laramie County voters in 2017 for a community park. The site is now open to the public as a natural open space.

The City will be holding an in-person public meeting in March 2022 with time and location to be determined.