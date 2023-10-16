Economic Forecast Brunch Served up Pancakes and Predictions🥞

Well, isn’t this a sunny side up kind of day? Recently, the business prodigies of Cheyenne got together for some egg-citing economics during our Economic Forecast Brunch, brought to you by DAPCPA. We had the crème de la crème of the financial world dishing out the latest on America’s fiscal health.

Here’s who spoke:

Nicholas Sly – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas

Anne Alexander – University of Wyoming

Curtis Dubay – U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Heads up, folks! While inflation is still on the rise, we're standing strong – no need to run for the hills just yet.