Responding to the Terrorist Attacks in Israel: How to Help

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released the following statement after Israel’s declaration of war on Hamas:

Last weekend, Israel declared war on Hamas after the group launched a devastating surprise attack from Gaza, killing hundreds.

Our response: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Israel. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Israel and stand in solidarity with them as they battle the scourge of terrorism.

What we’re doing: We are mobilizing support for the victims in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America and other organizations.

We are also in touch with our partners from the Israeli government and AmCham Israel as we further explore ways for the U.S. Chamber and the business community to provide humanitarian assistance during this difficult time.