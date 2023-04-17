Home » Community

EMERGENCY ROAD WORK: South Greeley Highway

Shortgo Posted On April 17, 2023
0
0


Black Hills Energy is performing an emergency gas line repair at 700 South Greeley Highway just north of Allison Road (in front of Safeway). North and southbound traffic is maintained at this time but, the need may arise to close this section of highway. Repairs are projected to be completed by approximately 5:00 PM pending any complications. Please plan to avoid this area if possible and follow all traffic control devices and flagging personnel direction.




Trending Now
Antitrust Alarmists Get It Wrong
Shortgo April 20, 2023
The Biggest Challenges Facing Small Businesses Right Now
Shortgo April 19, 2023
Read Next

You are reading
EMERGENCY ROAD WORK: South Greeley Highway
Share No Comment