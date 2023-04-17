EMERGENCY ROAD WORK: South Greeley Highway

Black Hills Energy is performing an emergency gas line repair at 700 South Greeley Highway just north of Allison Road (in front of Safeway). North and southbound traffic is maintained at this time but, the need may arise to close this section of highway. Repairs are projected to be completed by approximately 5:00 PM pending any complications. Please plan to avoid this area if possible and follow all traffic control devices and flagging personnel direction.

