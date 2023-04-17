Wyoming Arts Council Announces Spring Piatigorsky Tour

The Wyoming Arts Council (WAC), in partnership with The Piatigorsky Foundation, is hosting a tour of Wyoming this spring.

The tour features classical guitarist Jack Sanders. The soloist will travel throughout Wyoming from April 19-24, hosting free public concerts and school outreach programs.

The Piatigorsky Foundation works to bring the joy of live classical music to communities throughout the country. The Wyoming tour is made possible by the generous support of the Muriel & Seymour Thickman Family Charitable Trust in Sheridan. The WAC works in partnership with the Piatigorsky Foundation to book the tours each year.

The schedule for the tour is as follows:

Wednesday, April 19, Shoshoni Senior Center (free and open to the public) and Shoshoni High School (school show only)

Thursday, April 20, Rendezvous Elementary (school show only) and the Riverton Branch Library, 7pm (free and open to the public)

Friday, April 21, Pinedale High School and Pinedale Pre-School (school shows only)

Saturday, April 22, Alta Branch Library, 1pm (free and open to the public)

Sunday, April 23, Sinclair Parco Theatre, 2pm (free and open to the public)

Monday, April 24, Carbon County Boys and Girls Club, 4pm (school show only)

Honored in 2013 with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the American Guitar Society, Jack Sanders’s performances have included The Sitka, Kapalua, and Arrowhead Bach Festival and he has appeared with the St. Petersburg, Colorado, and Angeles String Quartets. As a touring artist for the Piatigorsky Foundation since 2005, Sanders performs throughout the United States and is scheduled to perform in Minnesota, Massachusetts, and Florida during the 2022-23 season.

His duo with violinist Clayton Haslop appeared at two GFA Festivals, Merkin Hall in New York, the Oregon Bach Festival and in concerts from Hawaii and Alaska to Maine. The Haslop/Sanders Duo toured for the California Arts Council, and in 1988 they toured China including the Shanghai Conservatory, where Sanders was the first U.S. guitarist to appear after the Cultural Revolution. The Duo recorded for Centaur and Townhall. His solo recording “Just Preludes,” released by Townhall Records, features the preludes of Ponce, Villa-Lobos and Carlevaro.

A faculty member of Pomona College and Claremont Graduate University from 1980-2022, Sanders has had numerous students win prizes in competitions including the GFA, Parkening, Tokyo, Indiana International, ASTA, YoungArts and Spotlight Awards. An accomplished luthier, Sanders builds modern guitars, vihuelas, baroque guitars and 19th Century instruments. Sanders received his degrees from California Institute of the Arts studying there with Stuart Fox. As a three-time full scholarship recipient to the Banff Center of Fine Arts, Sanders studied there with Oscar Ghiglia.

For more information about the Piatigorksy Tours, contact Community Development and Arts Learning Specialist Amara Fehring at 307-630-3918 or amara.fehring@wyo.gov.