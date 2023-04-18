Urban Forestry Crews to Spray Spruce Trees In City Parks

Crews from the City of Cheyenne’s Urban Forestry Division have begun spraying spruce trees since Monday, April 17, to prevent Ips beetle infestation at several city parks and city-owned properties.

Spruce trees will be treated on calm days to minimize drift. Crews will need to spray the entire trunk and larger branches with insecticide.

Residents are being asked to stay away from spraying crews and avoid parking vehicles adjacent to trees being sprayed. Crews may have to close off parking spaces and sidewalks to give themselves adequate space to work.

If you have questions about the spraying operations or to learn more about spruce Ips beetles, contact Urban Forestry at (307) 637-6428.