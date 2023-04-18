Vehicle Out of Fuel Leads to Drug Arrest

On the evening of April 8, 2023, a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Trooper stopped to assist a motorist who had run out of fuel near milepost 133 on Interstate 80 east of Rock Springs, Wyoming. As the trooper spoke with the vehicle’s lone occupant, he could smell the odor of raw marijuana emitting from the car. The trooper became more suspicious when the occupant relayed implausible information about the travel plans.

A short while later, another individual walked out of the ditch and approached the vehicle and trooper. This individual claimed he was not associated with the car but could not provide a reasonable explanation why he was so far out in the middle of nowhere. The trooper detained both parties, and a drug detection WHP K-9 (Becky) was deployed around the vehicle, giving a positive alert and confirming that a controlled substance was present. A search was conducted, and thirteen ziplock baggies of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 11.5 pounds, 3.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, two THC vape cartridges, one pack of edibles, thirty-seven Adderall pills, two thousand 2,186 Fentanyl M30 pills weighing approximately 185.3 grams, and two stolen pistols were found in the vehicle.

Through the investigation, it was learned both parties were traveling together. They were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance plant form, controlled substance crystal form, controlled substance fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of the stolen property.