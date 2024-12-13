Energy Share of Wyoming Opens Application Process for Energy Assistance

Multiple Wyoming energy companies have joined together to kick off the thirty-third annual Energy Share of Wyoming season. The program which begins accepting applications on December 1, 2024, was started to assist individuals with energy-related emergencies when unusual circumstances create financial needs not met through existing energy assistance programs. Voluntary contributions from sponsors and individuals support the program that runs through the spring of 2025.

“During the 2023-24 heating season, Energy Share of Wyoming raised $155,215 in private and corporate donations to assist 289 households in 14 counties throughout Wyoming,” said Laurie Farkas, president of the Energy Share of Wyoming board of directors. “Total distributions for energy bill and propane bill assistance totaled $113,603.”

According to Lynn Hartje, vice president of the Energy Share of Wyoming board, from Montana-Dakota Utilities, “We continue to be very fortunate in Wyoming to have so many generous people who are able to help their neighbors through difficult times. Over the years, our program has been very successful and been able to assist thousands of families in need.”

A nonprofit organization, Energy Share of Wyoming, is a partnership of numerous associations, utilities and businesses. Sponsoring groups include: The Align Team, Black Hills Energy, Enbridge Gas Wyoming, Montana Dakota Utilities, Rocky Mountain PERC, Rocky Mountain Power and Wyoming Rural Electric Association. Partners include: The Salvation Army, First Stop Help Center-Lander, Sweetwater Family Resource Center-Rock Springs and Laramie Interfaith.

Energy Share of Wyoming funding is available to assist with payment for energy and propane bills when all other resources and assistance have been exhausted. First priority goes to individuals and families at or above 185-percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Special consideration is given to senior citizens and the disabled. Energy Share provides for a one-time expenditure of up to $500 per household for energy costs. Additionally, Rocky Mountain PERC has donated funds to support a one-time payment for propane customers of up to $500. All applicants must be Wyoming residents.

Funding decisions are made by The Salvation Army and some community resource centers which review applications and assesses eligibility based on need, lack of other resources and available Energy Share funds. Individuals interested in applying for funds should contact their local Salvation Army or Community Resource Center.

More information and applications are also available at: www.energyshareofwyoming.org

For those wishing to make a tax-deductible contribution, sponsoring utilities include instructions in their billing statements. In areas without a sponsoring utility, individuals may send their tax-deductible donations to Energy Share of Wyoming, c/o Align, 822 W. 23rd Street, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Energy Share of Wyoming 2024-2025

Sponsors: The Align Team Black Hills Energy Enbridge Gas Wyoming Montana Dakota Utilities Rocky Mountain PERC Rocky Mountain Power Wyoming Rural Electric Association

Partners: The Salvation Army First Stop Help Ctr.-Lander Sweetwater Family Resource Ctr.-Rock Springs Laramie Interfaith

Additional information regarding state-wide assistance programs is available through Wyoming 2-1-1. By phone: 2-1-1 or 888-425-7138 or website: https://wy211.communityos.org/