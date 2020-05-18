Energy Share of Wyoming Reopens Application Process for Energy Assistance

COVID-19 related financial issues and job loss will be the qualifying factors for applicants.

Energy Share of Wyoming’s Board of Directors has voted to reopen the season for utility bill payment for qualifying individuals. The move is the result of two large

donations to Energy Share of Wyoming from Black Hills Energy and Rocky Mountain Power.

“These generous new contributions have made it possible for us to resume our operating season and accept applications to pay utility bills for those in need,” said Energy Share of Wyoming Board President, Laurie Farkas. “Qualifying factors for individuals to receive funds will be financial emergencies related to COVID-19 or recent energy sector job loss,” said Farkas.

Energy Share funding is available to assist with payment of energy bills when all other resources and assistance have been exhausted. The program provides a one-time disbursement of up to $400 per household for energy costs. Additionally, Rocky Mountain PERC has donated funds to support a one-time payment for propane customers of up to $500. All applicants must be Wyoming residents.

A nonprofit organization, Energy Share of Wyoming is a partnership of numerous organizations, utilities and businesses. Sponsoring groups include: The Salvation Army, Montana/Dakota Utilities Co., Rocky Mountain Power, Black Hills Energy, Wyoming Rural Electric Association, City of Gillette, Town of Lusk, Dominion Energy, Align, City of Powell, Powder River Energy Corp., and Rocky Mountain PERC.

Funding decisions are made by The Salvation Army, which provides and reviews applications. Individuals interested in applying for funds should contact their local Salvation Army, or, to determine the location of a Salvation Army field office, call: (303) 866-9296. Clients may need to leave a message, calls will be returned within 24 hours.

Energy Share of Wyoming will continue to operate the reopened season until funds are depleted. The program is also accepting donations to assist those in need. Individuals or groups wishing to contribute, may send their tax-deductible gifts to Energy Share of Wyoming, c/o Align, 1401 Airport Parkway Suite 300, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

Additional information regarding state-wide assistance programs is available through Wyoming 2-1-1.

Additional financial assistance is available for Laramie County residents through the Forward Greater Cheyenne Relief Fund.

