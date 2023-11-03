F.E. Warren is now Home to a “Cheyenne Big Boot”

Boot up, Cheyenne! The 90th Missile Wing is now officially the home of the newest of our city’s 37 famous big boots! The morning of Halloween, F.E. Warren leadership and curious community members gathered to see the grand unveiling of this landmark Western art piece.

Go deeper: This boot was gifted to F.E. Warren from your Chamber’s Leadership Cheyenne class of 2021. Local artists were commissioned to create a piece that represents the rich history that the base has with our city, as well as showing our appreciation to the men and women in uniform who serve our country.

President and CEO of your Cheyenne Chamber, Dale Steenbergen, was in attendance and addressed those gathered to watch the ceremony:

“Great leaders are not born, they are made. They are made by the decisions they make, their backgrounds and a willingness to conform and learn what it takes to be a great leader. Leadership Cheyenne tries to do exactly that, to raise up people that our going to move our community, our state and our nation forward, and we are so lucky that the folks from the Air Force partner with us on that, because there are no greater leaders in our country than those in the armed forces.”