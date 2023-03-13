Failing our National Security

This Article is a Portion of the “Legislative Session in Review with your Local Chamber.”

Despite the successes, Steenbergen was disappointed in the Legislature’s failure to pass a proposal that would have restricted foreign adversaries, such as China and Iran, from buying land next to military installations and critical infrastructure in Wyoming. The bill died in the state House as a spy balloon from China floated over part of Wyoming in February.

More than 40 other states have enacted such restrictions, he said.

“I had one of the legislators tell me that if he wanted to sell his land to Vladimir Putin he should be able to,’’ Steenbergen said. “That’s a very concerning mindset there from the chamber’s standpoint. While we fully support property rights and a wide definition of property rights, we do still believe that we have the responsibility as Americans to defend this nation and defend this nation from those who would do us harm.’’

He said the Chamber will continue to “pursue those ends to make sure that our adversaries do not get a foothold in this country around some of our most precious and critical abilities to defend ourselves and maintain our communities.’’

