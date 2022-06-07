Firefighters Safely Remove Occupant From Structure Fire

Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of Greenway St. on Monday night. Crews were dispatched at 11:46 p.m. and arrived on scene at 11:54 p.m. The structure fire was under control by 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and crews cleared the scene at 12:26 a.m.

CFR arrived to find smoke coming from inside the structure. Upon entry, CFR successfully removed an occupant from an engulfed room and into the care of American Medical Response (AMR) personnel. The occupant was then transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Medical status of the removed occupant is unknown at this time. A dog was also inside the structure and ran off upon CFR’s entry. The dog was later located by CFR and safely returned to neighbors for immediate care.

The estimated damage due to the fire is unknown at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD), Wyoming Highway Patrol, Black Hills Energy, and AMR assisted CFR on scene.

Story by Cheyenne Fire Rescue