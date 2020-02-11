First Lady Jennie Gordon Honored in Local Doll Collection

The Wyoming Legislative Spouses are pleased to announce the unveiling of First Lady Jennie Gordon’s doll that will be dedicated to the Wyoming State Museum on February 13th at 11am.

The “Tribute to Wyoming’s First Ladies” collection features 30 dolls, one representing each Wyoming first lady through First Lady Carol Mead in their inaugural gowns.

A group called the Capitol Women Volunteers spearheaded the first ladies dolls after seeing a similar project in Colorado. Carol Green of Cheyenne created the molds and then painted their face and created their wigs in detail down to beauty marks. Seamstresses from around the state created the dresses in the counties where the governors and their wives were residents.

The first 27 dolls were completed in a year during the 1990’s and the collection has continued to be updated. The public is invited to share in this dedication.

