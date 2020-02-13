My Front Door Expands Board Ahead of Community Land Trust Launch

My Front Door (formerly known as the Wyoming Family Home Ownership Program) has doubled the size of their board to accommodate a growing impact in Albany and Laramie Counties.

“This on the heels of hiring a full time Albany County Family Advocate will provide the capacity needed as we continue to see growth in both service area and services offered,” said Brenda Birkle, Executive Director.

The 2020 Board of Directors new members include Irene Montoya, Simon Contractors, Christopher Brennan, Associate Attorney, Woodhouse, Roden and Nethercott, LLC, Tristan Johnson, Mortgage Lender, Platte Valley Bank and Wendy Fanning, Director of Development with the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne.

They join the existing Board which includes Chair, Mary Ellen Sternitzke, PhD, Psychologist, Curriculum Vitae, Vice-Chair Olivia Samson, Vice President of Commercial Lending, ANB Bank, Terry Williams, Founder, Val Arias, Business Liaison, Climb Wyoming, Dasa Robertson, Kinship Support Services, Self-Sufficiency Program Director, Community Action of Laramie County, Inc.

The organization has been assisting families in achieving homeownership since 2007 with the Community Land Trust (CLT) for Affordable Housing adding another tool to help Wyoming families. While this model has been used successfully for years even internationally, My Front Door will be only the second such in Wyoming.

“We are currently accepting applications (through February 21, 2020) for three remaining seats in Albany County.” added Birkle.

