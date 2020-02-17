Laramie County School District 1 Student of the Week

Janaeh Brown, who is an eighth-grade student at Johnson Junior High, was selected as Laramie County School District 1’s Student of the Week for the week of Feb. 17.

Brown loves volleyball and swimming. She is very dedicated to her studies, carries a 4.0 GPA and has perfect attendance.

Members of the nominating committee said Brown is responsible for her activities and her academics and she takes advantage of every learning opportunity. They added that she strives for excellence daily, for example, by showing up early to volleyball practice to work on her skills or by talking with teachers to clarify her thinking.

Brown, who moved with her family to Cheyenne in 2012, said she appreciates her mother’s undying support.

“She believes I can do anything I put my mind to,” Brown said. “I also appreciate my best friend, Bethy Mowery, for her continued friendship.” “Janaeh embodies our core values at Johnson,” Principal Brian Cox said. “She is friendly with her peers and works collaboratively in group settings. She has high integrity, which is demonstrated by her ability to always do the right thing. She is a true Firebird and we are honored to be a part of her educational journey.”

After high school graduation, Brown plans to attend the University of Wyoming to become a mental health therapist.