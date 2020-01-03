First Local Resident Wins Cheyenne Wheels for Charity Vehicle
Posted On January 3, 2020
Pat McGuire is Cheyenne’s first local resident to win the Wheels for Charity vehicle.
The winner of this year’s Wheels for Charity vehicle – a 1942 Ford Business Coupe – is Pat McGuire. This was announced during the Outlaw Saloon‘s New Year’s Eve Party. Pat McGuire is retired from MHP, LLP, an accounting firm in Cheyenne, and is the first local resident to win the vehicle.
This year, Cheyenne Wheels for Charity ticket proceeds raised $50,908 to support three local charities – Wyoming Safehouse, K9’s for Mobility, and the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce‘s Wyoming Business Advocates.
The Charity was founded in 2013 by Midas and Cheyenne Motorsports owner, Nick Dodgson. The program customizes and restores vintage cars, raffles off the completed vehicles, and gives all the funds raised to local nonprofits. Wheels for Charity has raised more than $350,000 for local charities. Nick Dodgson expressed gratitude to the winner for purchasing his tickets, not only to receive the winning prize, but to support the three local organizations.
Congratulations to this year’s winner!
Special thank you to Wheels for Charity sponsors:
Special thank you to the volunteers who helped sell tickets throughout the year as well!