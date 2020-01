First Local Resident Wins Cheyenne Wheels for Charity Vehicle

The Charity was founded in 2013 by Midas and Cheyenne Motorsports owner, Nick Dodgson. The program customizes and restores vintage cars, raffles off the completed vehicles, and gives all the funds raised to local nonprofits. Wheels for Charity has raised more than $350,000 for local charities. Nick Dodgson expressed gratitude to the winner for purchasing his tickets, not only to receive the winning prize, but to support the three local organizations.