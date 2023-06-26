Five Finger Death Punch Lead Singer Ivan Moody Sets to Celebrate Grand Opening of Two Businesses

Ivan L. Moody, best known as the lead singer and songwriter for critically acclaimed, platinum selling hard Rock band, “Five Finger Death Punch, has officially moved to Cheyenne, WY. The artist, actor, and entrepreneur is excited to announce the grand opening of his two businesses – Moody’s Rock Stop and Ciara Coral.

Moody’s Rock Stop is a rock & roll-based convenience store & fueling station which is designed for everyday “recharging.” The musically themed stop-and-shop, located at 901 W. Pershing Blvd., will also sell the Rock star’s personal line of specialized products and become the only gas station in the military town to offer a discount to current and former armed service members, for which Ivan is a proud advocate for.

Ciara Coral is an intensive outpatient facility that focuses on treating addiction and mental health disorders. The facility is located at 433 E. 19th St. #2 and will offer personalized treatment plans for each individual. Ivan has been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health and hopes to help others by opening this facility.

To celebrate the grand opening of these two businesses, Ivan will be hosting a special block party-style event on Saturday, July 15th, from 1pm to 5pm. The celebration will feature live music, food trucks, and chances to win free tickets to Five Finger Death Punch’s show with Papa Roach at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

This exciting grand opening event is open to the public, and everyone is invited to attend. As an added bonus, a select group of fans and community members will be chosen to attend a private ceremony at a later date, where Ivan will be given a Key to the City for his incredible contributions to the community.

“I would like to use this opportunity/grand opening to introduce myself to my newfound family – the city of Cheyenne. Both of these new ventures mean so much to me and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”, said Ivan Moody.

For more information about Moody’s Rock Stop and Ciara Coral please attend the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony July 15th at Moody’s Rock Stop – 901 W. Pershing Blvd. Cheyenne, WY 82001.