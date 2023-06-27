How Hemp affects our Workforce

Knowing the facts about hemp-related products is crucial for employers and workers. The introduction of Delta 8 and Delta 9 products have changed the game for how we think about workplace drug tests.The popularity of hemp-related products has grown dramatically, and it’s important to know the facts about how these legal products can impact our places of work and our employees.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber believes in educating our workforce on the potential risks of some hemp products. Specifically, military members and federally contracted employees need to know the pitfalls to watch out for.

And Then We Got High

Delta products can potentially show a positive result on drug tests required in some workforce sectors. After a positive test comes through, the business community has few options, and most of them are bad. Employer requirements, insurance requirements, and workforce policies are all potentially impacted. An otherwise great employee can suddenly find themselves out of a job, and a business can lose a valuable member of their workforce.

“We preach all the time: Don’t risk your job just to use THC,” said Marcus Jones, the Operations Manager for Platte Hemp Co.

Employees are directly responsible for the goods they purchase and the consequences of those actions, but there are some important things to know as hemp products become more prevalent in our community.

Achy Backs and Growing Pains

While Delta products pose higher risk to some, not all hemp is created equally.

For example, broad spectrum hemp products contain all the compounds found in the cannabis plant, with the exception of THC. Because of this, consumers get all of the benefits of CBD, without the risk of failing a drug test.

“There are [lots of] options that don’t usually [test positive], but we can’t guarantee that any of our products won’t show up on a drug test,” said Jones.

It’s important for anyone interested in hemp products to go to a reputable company with knowledgeable employees who are familiar with laws and testing requirements in that area. Platte Hemp Co is a veteran-owned, woman-owned company focused on educating consumers about hemp products and finding the right solutions for each individual.

“If I were looking for a product [but] I’m worried about a drug test, the products I would look for are CBD isolated products because there is a very good chance that there’s not going to be any THC in that product at all,” explained Jones.

How To Change The World

Story by J. Elizabeth Bennett

Elizabeth Bennett serves the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce as the Director of Marketing and Communications. She is passionate about working with the diverse communities in Cheyenne and creating accessible communications material that engages our chamber members.