Enjoy the Annual Capital City Whiskey Tasting with Magic City
The 3rd annual Capital City Whiskey Tasting will be held on June 30, 2023 at the Blue Community Event Center at 6:00pm. Join your friends for a fun evening of sampling local, Wyoming-based whiskey and other spirits, good food, auction items and an overall great time!
Enjoy unlimited samples from Chronicles, Pine Bluffs Distilling, Jackson Hole Still Works, Arcola, Backwards Distilling, Brush Creek, Wyoming Whiskey, Single Track Spirits, and Koltiska, along with specialty cocktails from each! Have a date night, come with friends, or make new ones at the best party of the summer!
Magic City Enterprises is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization supporting people with disabilities to live successfully for over 50 years! Support their worthy cause and have a great time. Purchase tickets by going to Magic City’s homepage at www.mcewyo.org and clicking the link. Don’t miss this fantastic event!