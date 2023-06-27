City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Independence Day

The City of Cheyenne’s trash, recycling, and yard-waste pick-up schedule for Independence Day, Tuesday, July 4, are as follows:

Areas that receive trash and recycle pickups on Tuesdays will receive service on Saturday, July 1. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.

The Solid Waste Transfer Station and Office (220 N. College Dr.), Happy Jack Landfill (1416 Happy Jack Rd.), The Compost Facility (3714 Windmill Rd.), and Household Hazardous Waste (220 N. College Dr.) will be closed Tuesday, July 4, and reopen Wednesday, July 5.

For more information, please, contact the Sanitation Division at (307) 637-6440. You may also find additional information at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks or download the Recycle Coach app on your device. This app will allow you to receive scheduled collection changes from the city.