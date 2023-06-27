Barricaded Suspect Arrested Following Aggravated Assault

Monday, June 26 at approximately 7:45 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to a 9-1-1 hang up at an apartment near the 300 block of Arkel Way. Officers arrived to find that an aggravated assault had taken place.

According to statements, it is believed that a physical altercation occurred between a female victim and her boyfriend, Charles Zemelka, 33, of Cheyenne. Following the assault, Zemelka reportedly locked himself in a bedroom, armed with knives and a handgun.

Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Responding officers formed a perimeter around the residence and were able to contact Zemelka over the phone, where he agreed to exit peacefully. Zemelka exited the residence, complied with all commands, and was taken into custody without incident.

Zemelka was booked into the Laramie County Jail for strangulation of a household member, felonious restraint, interference with a 9-1-1 call, and domestic battery.