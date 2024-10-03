Free Enterprise Frees Up Meaningful Medication

American-made medicines that have the power to transform the lives of millions of Americans for the better by drastically slashing weight and tackling a host of weight-related conditions sound great, right? GLP-1 medicines are seen as our nation’s best shot at cutting the rising obesity rates we’re seeing, and drastically reducing financial burdens on affected patients and families, as well as on the American healthcare system and broader economy as a whole. Without proper policy in place that supports free enterprise, however, innovations like GLP-1 cannot be pursued.

WY We Care: GLP-1 medicines are not the only innovations that rely heavily on policy that supports free enterprise to succeed. Your Wyoming Chamber of Commerce is a fierce advocate for free enterprise. We want to see our businesses, state, and country thrive and prosper, and to accomplish this, we must have an environment that encourages, supports, and cultivates growth and ingenuity.