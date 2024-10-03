Wyoming Gets Rare Opportunity through Rare Earth Project

Through the Export-Import Bank, the U.S. government is backing a significant rare earth project in Wyoming with a non-binding $456 million financing pledge. Located in southeast Wyoming, the Halleck Creek project is highly promising, having the potential to be one of the biggest rare earth deposits in the nation.

Dig Deeper: Not only does this project include a mine that’s chalk full of resources such as rare earth magnet metals neodymium and praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium, it includes plans for a future American-based processing plant. Up to this point, China has had nearly full control over the rare earth market, controlling a staggering 90% of refinement and 70% of output.

WY We Care: Having a multipurpose plant that both captures these rare earths and has the ability to process them into useable products is huge for Wyoming. We will get to keep the value chain in state lines and mine the rewards.