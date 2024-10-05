Wyoming is Sunny-Side Up According to a Breakfast Company Survey

Wyoming-ites are looking up! According to a recent survey put out by a yogurt company, Wyoming’s residents are the most optimistic in the country! The survey was answered by 100 residents from each state, and 10 metrics were measured to determine an individual’s “Optimism Index Score” on a scale of 0-10. The national average was only a 6.7, but the Cowboy State topped the charts with an average optimism score of 7.2. We’re glad to see that our state is full of people who have bright visions for the future and are ready to take action to keep us moving forward!

