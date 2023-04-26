FREE Military Appreciation BBQ for all Armed Forces Members
ALL military, reserve, guard, and their families are invited to the FREE Military Appreciation BBQ on May 20 at 1022 Airport Parkway starting at 10:30 a.m.
Mark your calendars and join your Cheyenne Chamber as we celebrate Wyoming’s strong, resilient military that defends our great nation 24/7/365.
- Suns out buns out! Enjoy great cookout food including WingShack wings, burgers, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks from Bison Beverage and Swire Coca-Cola
- Fun for the whole family with balloon animals, face-painting, a bounce house, corn hole, and more all inside an amazing airplane hangar in Cheyenne.
Celebrate with your Chamber’s Military Affairs Committee and learn more on our continued troop support and how you can get involved with our amazing programs like Adopt an Airman.
Thank you to our Presenting Sponsors High West Energy and Nuvision Federal Credit Union.