Freedom, Free Markets, and a Fair Tax Code—The Holy Trinity

At the heart of America’s success is a simple truth: free enterprise drives innovation, creates jobs, and lifts communities. But that engine of growth is threatened by rising taxes, growing government overreach, and regulatory burdens that stifle progress. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act proved what works—lower taxes, a simpler code, and a competitive business climate fuel economic growth and opportunity for all.

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) Worked—and Still Matters TCJA was the most comprehensive tax reform in a generation. It simplified the tax system, lowered rates, and made America more competitive on the global stage.

It reduced the corporate tax rate from 35%—the highest in the developed world—to 21%, spurring job creation, wage growth, and business investment. Raising Corporate Taxes Harms Workers, Not Just Companies Higher corporate taxes don’t just hit “big business”—they hurt local businesses, workers, and families.

When taxes go up, businesses must raise prices, cut jobs, or reduce wages. Recent studies show over half the burden of higher corporate taxes falls directly on consumers and workers.

Increasing the rate by even 1% would make America one of the highest-taxed countries in the developed world again. Government Overreach Threatens Free Enterprise When government uses the tax code as a tool for political goals rather than economic growth, it creates instability and discourages long-term investment.

The Senate’s movement toward extending pro-growth TCJA provisions is a critical first step. The House must follow.

Pro-growth tax policy isn’t just good economics—it’s essential to protecting American jobs, wages, and our global leadership.