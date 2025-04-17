Permit Wyoming to Build: Time to Modernize

The future of Wyoming’s—and America’s—infrastructure hinges on one key priority: modernizing our permitting process. Whether it’s expanding broadband, upgrading transmission lines, or improving roads and bridges, we need faster, smarter systems to keep up with demand.

Outdated permitting slows down critical projects, stalls innovation, and holds back economic progress. A streamlined, forward-thinking approach is essential to empower businesses, strengthen communities, and fuel long-term growth.

Simplifying the process means unlocking our workforce’s potential and laying the groundwork for a stronger, more connected future. The time to build is now—let’s get it done.

Read More: Permit Wyoming to Build Initiative