FTC’s controversial noncompete rules

Earlier this year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had the audacity to propose a new rule that would ban the use of noncompete agreements in the United States. If they get their way, this will be the start of the FTC’s grand plan to micromanage the U.S. economy.

The big picture: Over 26,000 members of the business community made their voices heard during the commentary period, slamming the FTC for its overreach. Let’s be real here, these broad regulations, like the one that aims to ban non-competes, should be grounded in solid data and examined thoroughly. But let’s not kid ourselves, the claims that these noncompete restrictions harm labor markets are nothing but weak and unsubstantial.

WY We Care: Your Cheyenne Chamber is ready to team up with partners across our nation to fight against this absurd attempt by unelected officials to ban a legal practice that’s been around for over two centuries. We won’t stand for it!

The latest update: The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is tag-teaming with the FTC in an attempt to steamroll forward with the attack on noncompete law. Together with nation-wide partners, your Cheyenne Chamber will hold the line and defend our business community.